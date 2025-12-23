L&T wins BPCL order worth up to ₹10,000 crore for hydrocarbon business

Larsen & Toubro’s Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has secured a major order worth up to ₹10,000 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to build a linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) swing unit, the company said in an exchange filing.

The project covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of two 575 KTPA trains at BPCL’s Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh. Executed on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis, it will be the largest LLDPE/HDPE swing unit in India, setting a new benchmark in polyethylene production capacity.

L&T defines a “major” order as one with a contract value between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore.

“This is a major order that will not only strengthen our balance sheet but also provide impetus to our demonstrated credentials in downstream hydrocarbon EPC space," said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T. Part of Bina Expansion project This unit is a key component of BPCL’s Bina Petrochemicals & Refinery Expansion Project, which aims to expand refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to approximately 11 MMTPA and establish a comprehensive petrochemical complex. The project aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision by promoting domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in polymer production. ES Sathyanarayanan, senior vice-president and IC head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – Onshore, said, “In the ever-evolving landscape of the hydrocarbon and petrochemical sector, this win for L&T Onshore is a testament to the trust that customers repose in our execution and delivering capabilities..."

L&T is expanding its utilities business with a strong focus on green hydrogen, large-scale battery storage, and transmission & distribution (T&D). T Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (Utilities), said that green hydrogen is the most critical segment for L&T. The company is aiming for 10-12 GW of renewable EPC orders annually, as the T&D segment continues to grow. Renewable order inflows are projected to rise from 7-8 GW to 12 GW in FY26, with L&T's renewable EPC portfolio reaching 38 GW.