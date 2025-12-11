L&T eyes global nuclear supply chain as demand for clean energy rises

Engineering and construction major L&T is preparing to expand its presence in the global nuclear supply chain as demand for nuclear energy accelerates across major economies. Even as 80 per cent of its nuclear business remains domestic, the company expects international opportunities to rise sharply over the next few years as countries revive stalled nuclear expansion plans and push for small modular reactors (SMRs).

“Currently, our international engagement is primarily in the fusion reactor being built in France. We are exploring opportunities to be the international supply chain partner for nuclear island and operating plant