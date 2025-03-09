Home / Companies / News / Locks and Architectural Solutions aims Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by 2028

Locks and Architectural Solutions aims Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by 2028

Motwani pointed out that consumers prioritise accessibility and convenience, making e-commerce and quick commerce integral to its growth strategy

Godrej Locks
The platform has witnessed substantial growth by attracting over 2,100 architects and 4,000 submissions. | (Photo: Godrej)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Locks and Architectural Solutions, a business unit of Godrej Enterprises Group, is targeting to reach Rs 2,500 crore revenue by 2028, a senior company official said.

The company is the market leader with around 30 per cent share in India, Locks and Architectural Solutions Business Head Shyam Motwani told PTI on the sidelines of the press conference here.

"We are targeting...to reach Rs 2,500 crore by the year 2028," he said, adding that the company continues to reinforce its position as India's most trusted and preferred locks brand, driven by cutting-edge innovation and an expanding digital product portfolio.

"E-commerce and quick commerce have played a pivotal role in this transformation, with the company doubling its business in the online segment," Motwani said.

With evolving safety needs, digital locks have emerged as a key growth driver, and are now, contributing 10 per cent of the business, he noted.

"The digital lock segment has witnessed an impressive 45 per cent year-on-year growth, fuelled by increasing adoption among younger consumers who prioritise smart, connected, and design-led safety solutions. Notably, the company's e-commerce sales have doubled, underscoring its growing dominance in online and quick commerce channels," he said.

Also Read

Godrej Security Solutions expects 50% rise in revenue by FY27: Senior exec

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: Kuldeep's double strike puts Kiwis on back foot

IND vs NZ final score prediction: How much can India chase in Dubai?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ final live?

LIVE: We call upon authorities to take stringent action, says MEA on vandalism at temple in US

Motwani pointed out that consumers prioritise accessibility and convenience, making e-commerce and quick commerce integral to its growth strategy.

"Our e-commerce business has doubled year-on-year, highlighting the demand for seamless and innovative security solutions," he said.

The announcement coincides with the fourth edition of the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) Awards, also known as The GeeVees.

The platform has witnessed substantial growth by attracting over 2,100 architects and 4,000 submissions.

Motwani ALSO said the company remains steadfast in its commitment to the Make in India initiative, leveraging favourable government policies, including the introduction of BIS standards in locks, to further strengthen its leadership in the home safety segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF to invest Rs 6K cr to construct office, retail spaces in Gurugram

Religare Enterprises withdraws NCLAT petition against CCI order

Rapido plans 500-city expansion, sees strong mobility growth: Co-founder

Playbook Partners to invest $20 mn each in 12-15 companies over 2 years

PepsiCo plans to double India revenue in 5 yrs, invest in boosting capacity

Topics :Godrej Locking SolutionsWeaving revenue growthhome sales

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story