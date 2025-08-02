Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers plans to buy at least one NCR land parcel in FY25

Lodha group, Macrotech developers
On operational front, the company clocked a 10 per cent growth in its sales bookings during April-June period of this fiscal to ₹4,450 crore. | Image: Lodha group website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Looking to enter the Delhi-NCR housing market, Lodha Developers Ltd MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said the company expects to acquire at least one land parcel this fiscal in this important region for development of its first residential property.

At present, Lodha Developers has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru housing markets.

According to the transcript of management's discussions with analysts, Abhishek Lodha said the company would undertake a few housing projects in the pilot phase to understand the market better and also gradually build a team for the effective execution of projects.

"The Delhi NCR is an important market for us to get into. We obviously, as we have done in Pune and Bengaluru, will only enter in a gradual manner. We will be starting off with a pilot phase with a moderate number of projects and a moderate level of investment with a view to understand better how the market operates and how we build out the supply chain for operations as well as sales," he told analysts.

In the pilot phase, the focus would be on building its local operating team.

"We expect that we will conclude one or more land transactions either on a joint development basis or otherwise in the course of this financial year and hope to launch in the next financial year," said Abhishek.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has recently reported a 42 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹675.1 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at ₹475.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On operational front, the company clocked a 10 per cent growth in its sales bookings during April-June period of this fiscal to ₹4,450 crore.

Total income rose to ₹3,624.7 crore in April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹2,918.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company had posted a net profit of ₹2,766.6 crore on a total income of ₹14,169.8 crore.

Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 130 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Lodha DevelopersNCRReal Estate

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

