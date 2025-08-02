Morgan Stanley, MUFG to syndicate Tata Motors' Iveco acquisition loan

By Saikat Das

Banks underwriting a bridge loan to finance Tata Motors Ltd.’s acquisition of Iveco Group’s commercial vehicle business are planning to syndicate the facility, according to people familiar with the matter.

The banks are in talks with a group of large lenders about selling down the parts of the debt through the process of syndication, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The foreign currency loan has a one-year tenor and priced about 100 basis points over a global benchmark, they said.

The bridge loan, which was underwritten by Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., will later be refinanced with a mix of equity and long-term debt, Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer P. B. Balaji said at a press briefing on Thursday. Ultimately, about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) of the €3.8 billion buyout will be financed through equity and the rest with long-term debt, he said.