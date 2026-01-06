Dell flags India as strategic growth market, steps up AI PC push

Identifying India as one of its most strategic and high-growth markets globally, American tech giant Dell Technologies is betting on the country's scale, young demographic, and rapid digital adoption to drive the next era of intelligent computing.

The company, which has been manufacturing in India for over 18 years, said local manufacturing capabilities and a deep-rooted presence across the ecosystem underpin its long-standing focus on the market.

"India is one of Dell Technologies' most strategic and high-growth markets globally, driven by its scale, young demographic profile, and accelerating digital adoption. We do not just view it as a growth opportunity but as a long-standing focus market," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business (Asia Pacific and Japan), Dell Technologies, told PTI.

Rishi noted that from a product standpoint, the company sees strong potential in the democratisation of AI-powered computing, especially among students, first-time users, and younger consumers, and added that expanding access to these intelligent devices is critical to narrowing digital divides and supporting long-term economic and social development, which remains a key priority for the firm in India. On track with its growth roadmap, Dell has expanded its physical footprint in the country, with operations spanning over 400 cities. The company's retail network includes more than 540 Dell Exclusive Stores, 850+ large-format retail outlets, and over 5,000 multi-brand outlets. As part of its experience-led strategy, Dell is also investing in category-specific spaces, such as Alienware gaming stores in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

"Dell Technologies has been scaling operations in India through a strong combination of physical expansion, capability building, and a customer-first go-to-market strategy. The (category-specific) locations go beyond traditional retail by offering immersive environments, cutting-edge technology, and community-focused engagement for gamers," Rishi said. He believes Indian consumers are increasingly viewing PCs as long-term investments, with a growing shift toward AI-enabled devices. "Several factors are driving renewed momentum in consumer PC adoption in India, with longevity, performance, and future readiness emerging as key considerations for buyers. Whether for work, education, or home use, consumers are increasingly viewing PCs as long-term investments that must continue to deliver value over multiple years.