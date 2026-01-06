MatchLog joins Softlink Global to boost container asset optimisation

Container reuse platform MatchLog on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with logistics solutions provider Softlink Global to integrate its container equipment optimisation capabilities with the latter's enterprise resource planning platform Logi-Sys.

The integration would help container reuse and asset optimisation for freight forwarders, third-party logistics providers, and shipping companies.

The integration is designed to scale across more than 100 countries where Logi-Sys is already deployed, using Softlink Global's footprint to standardise container reuse practices while adapting to regional operating realities, it said.

Softlink Global is a digital backbone platform powering freight and logistics operations for more than 5,100 companies globally, while its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform serves as the system of record for freight forwarding, customs, warehousing, and financial operations.

By embedding container optimisation within Logi-Sys, customers gain unified operational control across freight forwarding execution, container visibility, asset utilisation, customs documentation, warehousing, and financial workflows through a single operational system, MatchLog said. "Trade lanes across the Asia-Pacific region continue to face persistent container imbalance and empty repositioning challenges. Through this collaboration, we are taking a decisive step toward making container optimisation a seamless part of every logistics workflow. Integrating this capability within ERP systems empowers operators to strengthen asset utilisation, lower costs, and accelerate progress toward more sustainable and efficient supply chains," said Manish Singh, Co-founder, MatchLog. The strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) addresses long-standing inefficiencies in container logistics by placing container reuse intelligence inside the same ERP workflows where bookings, documentation, billing, and cost control are already managed, it said.