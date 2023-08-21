Home / Companies / News / Logistics operator Maersk plans to add 300 EVs to its fleet in India by Oct

Maersk has already deployed over 200 Electric Vehicles (EVs) across 15 cities in the country, and is planning to expand to another 11 cities, taking its overall EV fleet to over 500, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Global integrated logistics operator Maersk on Monday said it is planning to add more than 300 electric vehicles to its fleet in India by October.

The company plans to be net-zero across businesses and provide customers 100 per cent green solutions by 2040.

In September last year, the company unveiled its three-wheeler and four-wheeler EVs in Mumbai, which was followed by the rollout in the National Capital Region.

Maersk said it has recently tied up with a large e-commerce platform in India to support its distribution requirements with a dedicated fleet of EVs that range in the capacity of 550-700 kg with a driving range of over 120 kilometres.

India is a large market with a constantly growing demand for distribution logistics, Maersk South Asia Managing Director Vikash Agarwal said.

"Our customers are keen on decarbonising supply chains rapidly, and we are stepping in to support them with our fleet of EVs in India," he added.

Topics :MaerskElectric Vehicleslogistics sector

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

