Home / Companies / News / London-bound British Airways flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

London-bound British Airways flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

The aircraft, which took off at around 0945 hours, returned soon due to fire indication lights. There were more than 200 people onboard, one of the sources said

The source also said the flight was cancelled for the day. Photo: Pxfuel/representative)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A British Airways plane enroute to London returned to the national capital on Friday morning due to a technical issue, according to sources.

The aircraft, which took off at around 0945 hours, returned soon due to fire indication lights. There were more than 200 people onboard, one of the sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per information on flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight BA 142 was operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The source also said the flight was cancelled for the day.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read

British Airways witnessing balanced growth in demand in India: CEO Doyle

Reinstate 169 workers with full back wages: Supreme Court tells Jet Airways

Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means

NCLAT adjourns Jet Airways hearing to Nov 1 as creditors seek more time

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

NFRA's points irregularities in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Fairfax Financial pares 5.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs 1,198 crore

Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

South Western Railway, JSW enter into agreement for iron ore transportation

OneWeb sets sights on defence, governance for satellite broadband expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :flights cancelledEmergency civil aviation sectorDirectorate General of Civil Aviation

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story