Home / Companies / News / Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

As part of the partnership between the ministry and JioMart, all SHG sellers associated with DAY-NRLM will also get to avail benefits and guidance in growing their businesses online

The mission is working to increase the income of SHGs on a sustainable basis.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Retail's JioMart to enhance market access for products of self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Additional Secretary of Rural Livelihoods Charanjit Singh said this collaboration will enable self-help groups (SHGs) to be on-boarded as sellers on the e-commerce platform and take their products to a larger consumer base.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Singh said that this partnership will add to efforts of the ministry towards income enhancement of SHG Didis. The mission is working to increase the income of SHGs on a sustainable basis.

As part of the partnership between the ministry and JioMart, all SHG sellers associated with DAY-NRLM will also get to avail benefits and guidance in growing their businesses online.

JioMart will also support them in navigating and operating their accounts on the marketplace and will jointly participate in trainings and workshops facilitated by the ministry to enable sellers to familiarise selling experience on the portal.

To ensure sustained growth and business stability, JioMart will provide post-launch training and support to help sellers grow their business on the marketplace and will also be offered to participate in a variety of marketing promotions on the platform.

This alliance will bring SHGs under the ministry's SARAS collection brand onto JioMart offering a range of handloom and handicrafts products from traditional textiles to pantry, home dcor and beauty products.

Also Read

Rural Development ministry pushes for use of drones to monitor MGNREGS work

TMC to hold protests across Bengal, burn effigies against detention

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, consolidates rural hinterland ahead of 2024

Will the September uptick in rural economy sustain in future?

NABARD sanctions Rs 1,974 cr to Rajasthan govt for rural infra development

South Western Railway, JSW enter into agreement for iron ore transportation

OneWeb sets sights on defence, governance for satellite broadband expansion

Zydus Lifesciences gets six observations from USFDA for API plant

NCLAT dismisses JKC's plea challenging sale of Jet Airways aircraft

Lawyers say Byju's in good health, BCCI's plea to be heard on Jan 17

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rural developmentJioMart

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story