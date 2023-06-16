Looking to expand footprint, Voltas to strengthen 'Voltas Beko' brand

Cooling products maker Voltas has inaugurated its second brand store in Tiruchirappalli, the 10th such facility in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

Through its home appliances joint venture brand 'Voltas Beko', the company aims to strengthen its product portfolio in 2023 by launching a series of new products.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of the second Voltas Brand shop at Trichy, Tamil Nadu. As a market leader, we have always placed the customer at the core of all our business operations and our endeavor is to provide them with technologically advanced products to meet their everyday needs," Voltas Managing Director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said.

"With the new brand store, we aim to further provide a holistic product experience for our consumers," he said.

The company has showcased a range of air conditioning and cooling products, along with the latest range of home appliances at the shop located on Fort Station Road, Jerome Building, Tiruchirappalli.

Keeping with the brand promise and commitment to stand by the 'Make in India' initiative, Voltas Beko has unveiled a range of home appliances with new frost-free refrigerators and top-load washing machines, the company said.