Mphasis Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to ₹446.5 cr on BFSI-led growth

IT company Mphasis on Friday said its net profit grew by 13.6 per cent to Rs 446.5 crore in January-March quarter of FY25, driven by higher margins and increased revenue from the BFSI segment.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 393.21 crore in the same period a year ago, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

"We are pleased with a quarter of broad-based performance, reporting the highest quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in 12 quarters, highest TCV (total contract value) wins in 7 quarters, highest ever quarterly and full year EPS, and 86 per cent YoY growth in pipeline. In this uncertain macro environment, our focus is on continued investments in growth, keeping tech and AI at the core, and leveraging solutions to transform and modernize our client's technology and operations stack," Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis, said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,710 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,412 crore in March 2024 quarter.

The operating margins of the company stood at 15.3 per cent during the fourth quarter as well as in the year ended March 2025. The figure was slightly higher than the two comparative figures of 14.9 per cent and 15.1 per cent recorded in the preceding fiscal.

Mphasis has a target of operating margin to be within the band of 14.75-15.75 per cent and overall growth to be above industry average on account of deal wins.

The total contract value of new wins in the reported quarter more than doubled to $390 million, about Rs 3,330 crore, from $177 million a year ago.

Mphasis' banking, financial services and insurance segment, the biggest contributor to its overall revenue, grew by about 11 per cent to $215 million in the latest January-March period from $193 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the year ended March 2025, the net profit of the company grew by 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.1 crore from Rs 1,554.8 crore in FY24.

The annual revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 7.16 per cent to Rs 14,230 crore in FY25 from Rs 13,279 crore in FY24.