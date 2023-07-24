Teleperformance aims to hire 60,000 people in India in the next 2 years

French business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Teleperformance aims to hire about 60,000 people in India in the next 2 years as it expands operations in the country, a top executive said. This expansion would take the total employee strength to 150,000 from about 90,000 employees in India as of today.

Currently, the company has centres in locations like Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Indore, and Mohali and is mulling to open additional centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad to fuel its growth plans.

The talent base is what makes India a strategic talent hub for Teleperformance, said Anish Mukker, CEO of Teleperformance in India. “India is doing lot of high-end non voice work already. And for that India has the best talent that any country has to offer, whether it is underwriting or financial planning or solving problems for customers…there is no other country that offers better talent,” Mukker told Business Standard.

For Teleperformance in India, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and travel and hospitality are two of its major verticals. It works with them to provide better customer experience and citizen services. “Healthcare is a relatively smaller one but coming up…then we have high tech and retail companies…we also work with the state governments in departments like the income tax etc…We have almost 30,000 people serving local India clients,” said Mukker.

Globally, Teleperformance has also been betting on acquisitions as part of its growth trajectory. In April this year, it announced plans to buy rival Majorel for 3 billion euros, to build complementary capabilities and scale up its geographic presence. “The Teleperformance-Majorel combination creates an approximately $12 billion-revenue digital business services leader with a strong presence in all major economies of world,” the company said.

The acquisition is expected to build complementary capabilities in a number of geographies. “Teleperformance’s strength in servicing the Americas is complemented by Majorel’s strength in Europe, scale up leading presence in Asia-Pacific and Africa, and deepening of expertise across verticals with a highly diversified client portfolio, including technology, BFSI, travel, energy & utilities, retail & FMCG, government services, and automotive verticals,” Teleperformance said during the acquisition.

Last year, it acquired California-based PSG Global Solutions, a leader in recruitment process outsourcing, for $300 million, to build deeper expertise along its adjacent lines of business, industry verticals, and digital capabilities.

Teleperformance plans to leverage AI through partnerships with startups rather than acquiring them. “So, partnership is the way it is going to go and you may see that happening with most of the companies in our industry, including the bigger ones like Accenture. They are going much bigger on partnerships rather than on pure acquisitions,” said Mukker.