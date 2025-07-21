L&T to set up India's largest green hydrogen plant at IOCL Panipat

The plant will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to IOCL for 25 years. The project aligns with the Centre’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions from IOCL’s refining operations.

The facility will operate round the clock using renewable energy and will produce green hydrogen through high-pressure alkaline electrolysers manufactured at L&T Electrolysers Ltd’s advanced unit in Hazira, Gujarat.

Subramaniam Sarma, deputy managing director and president of L&T, said the development validates the group’s strategy to lead India’s energy transition. “This long-term project not only deepens our partnership with IOCL but also reinforces our capability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions. As a first mover in India’s green hydrogen space, we are proud to lay the foundation for cleaner industrial processes at scale,” he said.

Derek Shah, Head of Green Manufacturing & Development at L&T, said the project showcases the company’s end-to-end green energy capabilities. He added that L&T aims to deliver a high-efficiency, zero-emission plant that advances the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission by deploying indigenously manufactured electrolysers.