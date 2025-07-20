Reliance Consumer Products on strong growth trajectory: Reliance Retail CFO

Reliance Consumer Products is on a strong accelerated growth trajectory and is rapidly expanding its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across the country, Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer, Reliance Retail, said.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm is also in the process of being demerged from the company’s retail network.

“Our FMCG business is on a very accelerated growth trajectory with revenue nearly doubling year-on-year. While we benefit from Reliance’s retail network, we’ve also built a substantial independent distribution system. Following a high-decibel IPL campaign, Campa now enjoys high recall and double-digit market share in key markets. We’re rapidly expanding the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across India.” Taluja told analysts post its earnings.

The company told investors that the FMCG arm is being demerged from Reliance Retail Ventures to build a focused organisation and house all consumer brands portfolio. The presentation said that the demerger scheme has been filed and is effective from April 1, and the company will soon operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The investor presentation has also added that Reliance Consumer Products revenue stood at ₹4,400 crore in Q1FY26 and that general trade contributed to 70 per cent of its sales. It also added that the company will be one of India's largest FMCG companies by 2030.

The revenue of its FMCG business in the first quarter doubled compared to the same period last year. It had closed FY25 with revenue close to ₹11,500 crore. Reliance Consumer Products first started out in the FMCG space with the acquisition of Campa Cola and later went into other food segments as well. The company’s present focus has been on building the foods segment and has also started a margin war in the supply chain by offering higher incentives compared to other FMCG companies, distributors and retailers to push their products into the market. While the company is working on improving its distribution reach within the country, it has also entered into international markets, including Nepal, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar with Campa Cola.