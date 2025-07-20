Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer Products on strong growth trajectory: Reliance Retail CFO

Reliance Consumer Products on strong growth trajectory: Reliance Retail CFO

Reliance Consumer Products is rapidly expanding its capabilities and aims to become one of India's largest FMCG companies by 2030, with significant growth in revenue and market share

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
premium
Reliance Consumer Products first started out in the FMCG space with the acquisition of Campa Cola and later went into other food segments as well
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Consumer Products is on a strong accelerated growth trajectory and is rapidly expanding its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across the country, Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer, Reliance Retail, said.
 
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm is also in the process of being demerged from the company’s retail network.
 
“Our FMCG business is on a very accelerated growth trajectory with revenue nearly doubling year-on-year. While we benefit from Reliance’s retail network, we’ve also built a substantial independent distribution system. Following a high-decibel IPL campaign, Campa now enjoys high recall and double-digit market share in key markets. We’re rapidly expanding the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across India.” Taluja told analysts post its earnings.
 
The company told investors that the FMCG arm is being demerged from Reliance Retail Ventures to build a focused organisation and house all consumer brands portfolio. The presentation said that the demerger scheme has been filed and is effective from April 1, and the company will soon operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
 
The investor presentation has also added that Reliance Consumer Products revenue stood at ₹4,400 crore in Q1FY26 and that general trade contributed to 70 per cent of its sales. 
 
It also added that the company will be one of India's largest FMCG companies by 2030. 
 
The revenue of its FMCG business in the first quarter doubled compared to the same period last year. It had closed FY25 with revenue close to ₹11,500 crore. 
 
Reliance Consumer Products first started out in the FMCG space with the acquisition of Campa Cola and later went into other food segments as well.
 
The company’s present focus has been on building the foods segment and has also started a margin war in the supply chain by offering higher incentives compared to other FMCG companies, distributors and retailers to push their products into the market.
 
While the company is working on improving its distribution reach within the country, it has also entered into international markets, including Nepal, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar with Campa Cola.
 
In a recent interview with Business Standard, T Krishnakumar, executive director at Reliance Consumer Products said, “Over the next 24 months, we aim to evolve into a full-fledged consumer business with strong play across categories, led by consumer recruitment and value-driven offerings.”
 
He also added that in the second half of this year, the company will be getting stronger in the non-food space because it has worked out quite a few things.
 
“We’re sequencing the rollout since handling too many things at once isn’t prudent,” Krishnakumar said.
 
The company will continue to look for more acquisitions in the FMCG space, but he added that it is not interested in paying a high price to acquire. “Our entire approach is long term — it’s about building an institutionalised, profitable business that’s great for consumers, shareholders, and all stakeholders,” Krishnakumar said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ex-Puma India chief to build multi-brand sports empire with ₹600 crore

Sonal Comstar to form JV with Jinnaite Machinery to enter China EV market

Reliance Retail's AJIO launches four-hour delivery service in six cities

NCLT approves merger of AEL's Adani Cementation with Ambuja Cements

Kalpataru registers 41% growth in pre-sales to ₹4,531 crore in FY25

Topics :Consumer ProductsFMCGsReliance Industries

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story