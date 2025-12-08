Home / Companies / News / L&T begins realty consolidation, to move Realty BU to L&T Realty arm

L&T begins realty consolidation, to move Realty BU to L&T Realty arm

L&T has approved transferring its Realty BU to wholly owned L&T Realty through a slump sale under a scheme, kicking off a phased consolidation of all real estate assets under one entity

Real estate
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The board of directors of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has approved the transfer of its Realty Business Undertaking (Realty BU) to L&T Realty Properties (L&T Realty), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, through a slump sale under a scheme of arrangement.
 
What share issuance has been proposed as part of the scheme? 
Once the scheme takes effect and the Realty BU is transferred to L&T Realty as a going concern on a slump-sale basis, L&T Realty will issue over 393.53 crore fully paid equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 6 per share, to L&T. If required under the scheme, L&T Realty will also make additional value adjustments and pay L&T the amount determined accordingly.
 
Why is L&T consolidating real estate assets under L&T Realty? 
L&T said the move marks the beginning of a phased consolidation of all real estate assets and undertakings of L&T and vesting them in L&T Realty, thus creating a unified, future-ready entity capable of capitalising on India’s real estate growth.
 
What did S N Subrahmanyan say about L&T Realty’s funding and growth plans? 
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T, said, “L&T Realty needs to perform independently. It has to continuously expand its project pipeline through proactive land bank growth and joint developments. This requires periodic capital infusion, and therefore, it is essential to bring all our real estate operations under a single corporate structure and bolster L&T Realty’s position as a unified brand for real estate. The proposed transfer is the first step in creating a consolidated powerhouse that can redefine the future of urban development in India.”
 
What are the revenues and net worth of the Realty BU and L&T Realty? 
Realty BU’s revenue from operations (standalone) in the first half of financial year 2025-26 (H1 FY26) stood at Rs 640.57 crore, while its net worth as of H1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,148.86 crore. Meanwhile, L&T Realty’s revenue from operations (standalone) during H1 FY26 stood at Rs 202.15 crore.
 
How does L&T Realty plan to expand over the next five years? 
Subrahmanyan added that integration of the Realty BU sets the foundation for L&T Realty to emerge as India’s most admired and sought-after real estate brand in the next five years. “The strategy is anchored in deepening presence across major metros, sustaining premium and luxury brand positioning, pursuing disciplined land acquisitions, strengthening partnerships for joint developments and navigating market cycles with institutional rigour.”
 
What projects and portfolio does L&T Realty currently have? 
L&T Realty has delivered premium residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The company operates in the premium real estate segment and has a portfolio with a development potential of 65 million square feet, spanning upscale residential communities, grade A commercial spaces, and high-street retail developments.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Price cuts drove market gains in November for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy

Premium

Starlink India pricing at ₹8,600 a month and ₹34,000 for equipment

Premium

Recent IPOs a big validation of India's tech ecosystem: SoftBanks' Misra

Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

Premium

Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

Topics :Larsen and ToubroReal Estate Realty

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story