Starlink India pricing at ₹8,600 a month and ₹34,000 for equipment

US-based satellite broadband provider Starlink has unveiled its India tariff at ₹8,600 a month for residential users, in addition to a one-time charge of ₹34,000 for the terminal required to receive satellite signals. The package offers unlimited data, 99.9 per cent uptime and a 30-day trial period.

The Elon Musk-led company is yet to announce its business or enterprise pricing, but for now the consumer plan listed on its website is at least 10 times higher than entry-level and five times costlier than average broadband tariffs of domestic service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL and ACT.

Sector watchers, citing Starlink’s website, noted that India rates are significantly higher than in Bangladesh, where monthly plans run at $40-50 (₹3,400–4,300) and equipment costs $300-400 (₹25,800-34,400), but cheaper than Sri Lanka’s, which stand at $100-125 (₹8,600–10,750) per month with equipment priced at $900–1,000 (₹77,400-86,000). Download speeds range between 190-360 Mbps. Experts said that at these price points, Starlink is unlikely to compete with higher-end broadband plans offered by telcos such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, where tariffs rise to ₹2,500–3,500 but bundle IPTV and OTT app subscriptions. “The price plans indicated by Starlink are much higher than wireline connections being offered on fiber or copper. In a price-sensitive market like India, these kinds of tariffs are unlikely to find many takers,” said Ankit Jain, vice-president and co-group head at ratings agency ICRA.

A sector expert at a global consultancy said competitive pressures would not be felt in the mass market. Instead, Starlink would accelerate adoption in remote regions and enterprise-grade applications including mining, energy, maritime and defence. “These segments were anyway outside telcos’ economic reach. Telcos’ concern was never that satellite would replace terrestrial, only that it should not be treated as a like-for-like competitor in licensing and regulation,” the person said, adding that Starlink is more likely to expand the market than threaten telcos’ core broadband base. Another industry watcher said customer willingness to pay would ultimately determine Starlink’s success. “If the market accepts this pricing, it could lead to tariff increases for home broadband even faster than anticipated,” the analyst said. He added that Starlink’s capacity constraints, capping connections at around 2 million simultaneously, would limit its impact on rivals.

Musk, in a recent conversation with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath, said Starlink would complement existing telecom operators because its low-earth-orbit network cannot cater to densely populated areas. Rural and remote regions, he said, stood to benefit the most. “In cities, you’ve got these cell towers that are only a kilometre apart. But cell towers tend to be inefficient in the countryside. So, in rural areas is where you tend to have the worst internet because it’s very expensive and difficult to lay all the fiber-optic cables or to have high-bandwidth cellular towers. So, Starlink is very complementary to the existing telecom companies,” Musk said.

However, telcos maintain that competition will persist and that Starlink will challenge terrestrial 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband, potentially undermining their business cases. “They have far lower pricing for Bangladesh, and if India pricing is brought down to that level later on, it is bound to have an impact on terrestrial services. There is no sanctity of this pricing more so since the government is yet to decide the pricing and mechanism of spectrum allocation,” said a senior industry executive. Starlink’s pricing disclosure follows approvals from the Indian space regulator in July to begin commercial operations, allowing it to compete with Jio-SES and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.