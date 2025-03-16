LTIMindtree appoints COO Nachiket Deshpande as head of global AI services

Nachiket Deshpande, the chief operating officer of LTIMindtree, has been appointed president of the company's AI services under the new chief executive Venu Lambu.

As part of the new role, Deshpande—who is also a board member—will focus on the AI business group, deals, mergers and acquisitions initiatives, research and development, and partnership and ecosystem development, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Deshpande, who was the frontrunner to replace outgoing chief executive Debashis Chatterjee before losing out to Lambu, will be based in New York.

The COO position, as seen in Infosys and TCS, may not be continued.

"The evolution of a new AI stack over the last 18 to 24 months is bringing software and services paradigms closer together, creating new frontiers of opportunities. We must adopt a new playbook to win in this new AI economy," Lambu wrote to associates in a letter dated March 7.

Ram Khizaamboor, the chief delivery officer, and Krishnan Iyer, the chief growth officer, will report to Deshpande, according to the letter.

Deshpande, who spent nearly two decades at Cognizant, joined LTIMindtree in 2022 after the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree.