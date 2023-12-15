Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

The delivery centre, inaugurated on December 14, will enable workforce transformation and localisation for LTIMindtree in the Americas

IT services company LTIMindtree is expanding its presence in Latin America with the opening of a new delivery centre in Mexico City.  

The delivery centre, inaugurated on December 14,  will enable workforce transformation and localisation for LTIMindtree in the Americas. Latin America is part of the company's 'Rest of the World' geography, which contributed 12.5 per cent to the company's total revenue as of Q2.

Located in the heart of Mexico City’s financial district, the over 100 seater delivery centre is a "state-of-the-art facility that promotes collaboration, innovation, and is designed to scale for future growth. It will support the company’s capabilities in the region, bringing LTIMindtree’s world-class services closer to its customers in the SAP and Digital Engineering Service Lines,” the company said in a statement.

As the LATAM Delivery and Operations Head, Anurag Tripathi, associate vice president, LTIMindtree, will lead the Mexico City delivery centre with a focus on future growth and delivery of high-quality results for customers.

"Over the last few years, Mexico has emerged as a competitive player in the global tech market, providing a skilled workforce, and a favorable business environment. LTIMindtree is committed to nurturing the high-quality workforce in the region by leveraging its global domain experience. With this delivery center in Mexico, we can bridge the gap between our nearshore and local customers and the expertise of local talent while successfully delivering programs within the same time-zone," said Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree’s clients in Mexico range from sectors like telecom, media & entertainment, manufacturing, hi-tech & services, banking & financial Services, and retail. The company currently has 12 offices across the Americas and has over 70 Fortune 500 companies as its clientele.

