Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Finance to foray into life, health, and general insurance

Mahindra Finance to foray into life, health, and general insurance

The company will initially invest Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore towards technology, hiring and training and certification

Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Friday announced that it will enter the life, health and general insurance business. The company will initially invest Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore towards technology, hiring training and certification.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "We have approved undertaking supplemental business activity of soliciting and procuring insurance business as a corporate agent (composite) in the areas of life, health and general insurance- both group and individual."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This will be subject to obtaining necessary approvals from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and no-objection from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It also said that the company expects net fee income from these new segments to be around 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent of its standalone average assets over the next 1-3 years.

ALSO READIRDAI release draft for increasing surrender value of non-par products

Currently, another arm of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd, is involved in insurance broking in life, non-life and reinsurance businesses. It reported an income of Rs 289 crore in the second quarter.

The NBFC, Mahindra Finance, reported a 47.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 235.2 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2023. In the same quarter last year, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services posted a net profit of Rs 448.3 crore.

M&M Financial Services' revenue from operations increased 24.2 per cent to Rs 3,211.9 crore as compared to Rs 2,585.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,645.4 crore against Rs 1,517 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Also Read

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Ather Energy, to buy shares worth Rs 140 cr

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Indian envoy to US discusses technology partnership with IBM CEO Krishna

Why large consumer brands have a lot at stake in Disney, Sony deals

Go Air troubles mount as billionaire-backed Indian airline nears collapse

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IRDAIReserve Bank of IndiaMahindra FinanceMahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesMahindra Financial ServicesInsurance SectorNBFCBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 09:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story