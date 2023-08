Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in July in its total cargo volumes to 34 million metric tonnes (MMT).

According to a press release by the company, the growth was observed across all cargo segments, including containers (23 per cent), and liquid & gas (27 per cent).

The company's logistics volumes continue to record a significant jump with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of 178,689 TEUs (20 per cent YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volumes of 5.77 MMT (39 per cent YoY).

Between April and July, the APSEZ handled 135.4 MMT of total cargo, implying a strong growth of 11 per cent YoY.

Last month, the APSEZ had announced that the company handled its highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 MMT in the three months ended June 2023, showing a growth of 11.5 per cent YoY.

Adani Ports has six ports and terminals on the west coast — Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat; Mormugao in Goa; and Dighi in Maharashtra.

The company operates five ports and terminals on the east coast — Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.