Home / Companies / News / Wheels India pegs domestic wheel business to pick-up post monsoon

Wheels India pegs domestic wheel business to pick-up post monsoon

The city-based company had registered a 24.2 per cent rise in its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 13.3 crore, from Rs 10.7 crore registered in the same period of last year

Press Trust of India Chennai
(Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Wheels India, manufacturer of wheels for trucks, tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment, expects the domestic wheel business to pick up during the second half of the year, according to a top official.

The city-based company had registered a 24.2 per cent rise in its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 13.3 crore, from Rs 10.7 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Revenues during the quarter under review grew by 6.74 per cent to Rs 1,124 crore, from Rs 1,053 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

"In Q1 amidst a muted domestic market, exports were strong at 25 per cent of our sales. There was a strong demand for buses in the latter part of Q1," Wheels India Ltd MD, Srivats Ram said.

"We believe that the domestic wheel business would pick up post monsoon, in the second half," he said on the outlook for the company.

In July, the National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd with Wheels India, the company said.

"We believe that there is a strong prospect to grow the hydraulic cylinder business with our existing customers," Ram said, on the prospects of the hydraulic cylinder business.

Also Read

Strong growth expected in bus segment this year, says Wheels India official

Swaraj Tractors launches compact tractors; starts from Rs 5.35 lakh

Steel Strips Wheels hits record high, surges 9% on healthy growth outlook

Huge opportunity in electric tractors, trucks: Tube Investments of India

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies procedures

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

Topics :Wheels IndiaWheelsMonsoon automobile sales

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story