Home / Companies / News / Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues an EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted scrutiny.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.

The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) was issued after the last inspection of the facility, which manufactures oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms, conducted from March 21-29, 2023, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues an EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted scrutiny.

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). According to the the USFDA, a VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

"This is a significant milestone as we build back our reputation of being best-in-class in quality and compliance. We look forward to new product approvals and launches, especially ophthalmic products from this facility now," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta stated.

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

USFDA issues Form-483 with 10 observations to Lupin's Pithampur plant

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Pharma major Lupin gets establishment inspection report from USFDA

Lupin hits 52-wk high; rallies 7% on US FDA nod for key respiratory drug

Govt floats tender to set up 450,000 tonne green hydrogen facility

Fictiv formalises investment in India as its third manufacturing hub

Share of top-end cars in Mercedes' India sales nearly doubles in 5 years

Global spending on Covid predicted to touch $500 bn by 2027: Dr Reddy's

Tata group may acquire Wistron's $600-mn iPhone factory by August

Topics :LupinUSFDACompanies

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story