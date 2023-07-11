Home / Health / Global spending on Covid predicted to touch $500 bn by 2027: Dr Reddy's

Global spending on Covid predicted to touch $500 bn by 2027: Dr Reddy's

Global spending on Covid-19 is expected to touch $500 billion by 2027, pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said in its latest annual report

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Though the World Health Organisation lifted the emergency tag on COVID-19, global spending on the disease, including research to improve the understanding of long-term complications and the presence of post-acute sequels of the killer virus, is expected to touch USD 500 billion by 2027, pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said in its latest annual report.

The report, released on Monday, further said the health systems have responded well by developing vaccines with significant efficacy, safety, and speed. However, with the inconsistent use of vaccines and therapeutics, the next few years are not without uncertainties, especially with the periodic emergence of infections and viral variants.

"At the same time, research has been ongoing to improve the understanding of the long-term complications and the presence of post-acute sequels of COVID-19. Considering this, it is believed that COVID-19 will still be a major driver for global medicine spending in the coming years. Global spending on COVID-19 is expected to touch around USD 500 billion in the seven years leading to 2027," Dr Reddy's said.

In the last few years, the pharmaceutical sector has been sailing steadily despite the uncertainties and turbulence caused by COVID-19. With advances in information and research, the outlook for the sector is getting clearer with more predictable challenges ahead, it added.

Talking about the global pharmaceutical outlook, Dr Reddy's quoting clinical research services provider IQVIA's recent report on medicine usage, said excluding COVID-19, the global medicine market is expected to grow at 3 to 6 per cent CAGR through 2027 reaching about USD 1.9 trillion.

The highest volume growth over the next five years is expected in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, India, and Africa/Middle East, largely driven by population growth. Growth in developed countries will be led by innovative medicines that should offset losses due to patent expiries and loss of exclusivities.

Oncology, the leading therapy area in terms of global spending, is forecast to grow at higher than earlier predicted rates, with an estimated growth of 13 to 16 per cent CAGR as it faces limited losses of exclusivity in the coming years while another key growth area for medicines is biotechnology, which is estimated to represent 35 per cent of global spending in the next five years, the drug maker said in the annual report.

Another major uncertainty will be the potential impact of economic factors on countries' policies and budgeting. Global economic activity is experiencing a sharper-than-expected slowdown, it said.

"COVID-19, followed by geopolitical tensions, weighs heavily on the outlook, which depends on how government regulators across the world calibrate their monetary and fiscal policies," Dr Reddy's said.

Also Read

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

Kerala should give importance to virology research: NITI Aayog member

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Regadenoson injection in US market

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Schedule M of Drugs and Cosmetics Act to be made must for all pharma units

Wockhardt charting a recovery riding on a promising new antibiotic

Immunotherapy for lung cancer patients improves long-term survival: Study

Health-tech Mojocare closure: Rising gaps seen in corporate governance

Improving India's health care landscape

Topics :CoronavirusDr Reddys

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story