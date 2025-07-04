Lupin launches nasal spray in US, part of 200-drug pipeline by FY30

Indian pharmaceutical major Lupin on Friday announced the launch of a new nasal spray — Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution — in the United States market. The product is available in two strengths: 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent.

The company stated that the spray is used to treat runny nose (rhinorrhoea) caused by allergies, the common cold or other non-allergic conditions. It is suitable for both adults and children, depending on the prescribed strength.

ALSO READ: Lupin carves out consumer healthcare biz into wholly owned subsidiary The product is the generic version of a nasal spray called Atrovent, which is already available in the US market. The spray is considered bioequivalent, meaning it acts in the same way in the body as the reference drug.

Lupin has a strong presence in the US and European pharmaceutical markets. As reported by Business Standard in May, the company is targeting a greater share of revenue from its complex generics portfolio in the US and Europe. With a pipeline of over 200 products over the next five years, Lupin expects the revenue share from complex generics to reach 62 per cent by FY30. The contribution from such products is projected at 21 per cent by FY26. Complex generics include high-value products such as inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches and ophthalmic solutions, which typically contain more sophisticated active ingredients and delivery mechanisms.