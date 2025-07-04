Home / Companies / News / AVPL International announces $1 mn R&D investment for defence drones

AVPL International announces $1 mn R&D investment for defence drones

The new investment aims to accelerate the indigenous development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored for India's defence, homeland security, and dual-purpose applications

drones, millitary, army
in April 2025, the company committed $ 12 million to drone training and manufacturing. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drone manufacturing and training firm AVPL International on Friday announced an investment of $ 1 million (about Rs 8.5 crore) towards research and development of defence drones.

in April 2025, the company committed $ 12 million to drone training and manufacturing.    ALSO READ: Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn 

 

The new investment aims to accelerate the indigenous development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored for India's defence, homeland security, and dual-purpose applications, according to a company statement.

"The investment focuses on addressing critical gaps in India's drone ecosystem, such as reducing dependence on imported components, developing intelligent drones with advanced swarm autonomy, and creating indigenous counter-UAS capabilities to protect critical assets. 

"AVPL's efforts also include high-altitude platforms capable of sustained flight in extreme terrains, with specific attention to the Himalayan region," it said.

The investment will also contribute towards enhancing AVPL's manufacturing infrastructure in its facilities in Bihar and Hisar.    ALSO READ: SMPP bags orders for jackets and helmets worth ₹300 cr from Indian Army 

 

Particular focus will be given on upskilling ex-servicemen and Agniveers by providing them with drone training, utilising their combat experience and logistical skills to develop a strong national pool of UAV professionals, the Gurgaon-headquartered firm said.

AVPL deals in drone technology, precision agriculture, geospatial intelligence, defense, and other drone-based solutions such as mapping, scanning, and surveillance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot FinCorp launches Tranche VI NCD issue to raise ₹290 crore

Energy giant Shell deepens India market reach through Raj Petro acquisition

Reviewing CCI order, will take appropriate legal recourse: Asian Paints

Tata group's Trent Ltd revenue up 19.7% to ₹5,061 cr in Apr-June qtr

SMPP bags orders for jackets and helmets worth ₹300 cr from Indian Army

Topics :unmanned aerial vehicle techUnmanned Aerial VehiclesDrones UAVDroneDronesDefence

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story