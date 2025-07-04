Myntra bets on video content to tap into India's $300 bn influencer economy

Walmart Inc.-owned fashion retailer Myntra is enhancing its platform to capture more of India’s booming influencer economy, targeting a slice of the estimated $300 billion in annual influencer-driven consumer spending across the country, according to top company executives.

The fashion retailer is launching Glamstream, a video-led content platform featuring over 100 celebrities, including Badshah, Vijay Deverakonda, and Tabu. Myntra is betting that entertainment-integrated shopping will drive its ambitious goal of doubling creator-led revenue within two years.

The move aims to differentiate Myntra in India’s crowded fashion e-commerce market, as rivals such as Nykaa and Amazon Fashion also actively bet on video and influencer-led shopping and commerce.

Glamstream integrates shopping with lifestyle and fashion content. The platform allows users to watch short-form videos featuring fashion and lifestyle themes, with the option to purchase featured products directly through what the company describes as a “two-step checkout” process, from video to product detail to cart. The experience is housed on the Myntra app and accessible via a prominent floating action button on the homepage. According to the company, Glamstream is designed to combine content, community engagement, and commerce, reflecting evolving digital shopping habits among younger consumers. A recent BCG report shows India’s creator economy is thriving—already influencing over $300 billion in annual spending, with projections to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years, driven by over 2.5 million creators.

ALSO READ: India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha “About 16 per cent of our monthly users are already engaging with content for their browsing journey. The orders placed via the content funnel see 20 per cent more conversion versus non-content journey on Myntra,” Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, told Business Standard during a media roundtable. “At a user level, we want to see 15 per cent growth in engagement with our content initiative under Glamstream. Additionally, we expect creator-led revenue to increase by about 2X in the next couple of years.” In its first phase, Glamstream will feature over 500 hours of video programming, including 15 Myntra exclusives and over 4,000 episodes of shared streams. More than 100 celebrities will appear, including Badshah, Vijay Deverakonda, Tabu, Zeenat Aman, Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, alongside well-known faces from Bollywood, OTT, and the digital creator ecosystem.

The platform's content will span music videos, travel and wedding vlogs, beauty and styling shows, podcasts, and scripted series, with integrated shopping features that allow viewers to browse and buy products featured in the videos. The technology behind Glamstream leverages video infrastructure, intelligent product tagging, and real-time rendering to deliver a seamless and immersive shopping journey. “Our focus has been to ensure that every tap, swipe, and scroll feels intuitive—enabling instant access for every inspiration,” said Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, vice president, product management and design, Myntra. In addition to celebrity-led videos, Glamstream will include content from Myntra’s creator community, Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC), which has over one million registered creators and 4.5 billion post views since its launch in August 2024.

The platform combines user-generated content with celebrity features as part of Myntra’s broader content-commerce strategy. It builds on Myntra’s earlier social commerce initiatives, including M-Studio and Minis. The development comes at a time when the company is scaling up its operations in India and overseas. Myntra recently forayed into the international market with the launch of Myntra Global, marking its first direct-to-consumer expansion outside India. The company is entering Singapore in a move targeted at the 650,000-strong Indian diaspora, offering handpicked, trendy Indian fashion styles while providing a seamless shopping experience. It has plans to expand in other markets as well.