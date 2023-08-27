M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India

Mergers and acquisitions in India are set to extend the robust trend observed over the last three to four years, despite a lull in the initial seven months of the year.

"M&As are an unpredictable business activity, and we could witness substantial deals in the upcoming two quarters, sustaining the existing streak of robust Indian M&A activity. This enduring course over the medium term will be spearheaded by private equity firms investing billions of dollars to buy local firms and instilling top global practices, thus enhancing their value over time," said S Ramesh, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Investment Banking, in an interview.



"In general, healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing are the sectors gaining traction in the broader M&A landscape," he added.

Ramesh further said that an influx of private capital is transforming corporate India. "Over the last two to three years, private equity players have been taking controlling stakes in publicly listed companies as well as investing in unlisted subsidiaries and private firms. Many of these private investments have yielded high exit valuations, thereby solidifying the depth and resilience of the Indian market," he said. These investors are continually exploring and assessing numerous control investment opportunities, a sizable chunk of which are likely to culminate in new deals.



"We anticipate this transformation to foster a greater number of professionally managed companies, backed by either private equity or institutional investors. This marks a departure from an environment that was largely dominated by promoter-led companies," he stated.

Speaking of investment values, Ramesh estimated that the current investments from both Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and private equity are around $800 billion to $900 billion. Of this, $250 billion to $300 billion would be private equity investments, and the rest would be from portfolio investors. "I foresee a significant increase in the share of private equity capital in this investment pool over the next five years," he explained.



Indian assets are attracting keen interest from various buyers, including domestic companies, overseas strategic investors and financial investors. This can be seen from large recent deals like Titan's purchase of CaratLane for $560 million, and Proximus Group of Belgium's acquisition of Route Mobile for $1 billion, contingent on a full open offer response, according to Ramesh.

Notable transactions also include Temasek's $2 billion purchase of Manipal Health, Baring EQT's acquisition of HDFC Credila, and Brookfield's stake purchase in Avaada Energy, each amounting to $1 billion.



"Primary markets may have been sluggish at the start of 2023, but they have shown a resurgence recently. We're optimistic about an emerging bull run in primary markets, likely to clear much of the existing and upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) pipeline," he noted. Some major forthcoming IPOs include those from JSW Infrastructure, Go Digit, Tata Technologies, RR Kabel, Samhi Hotels, India Shelter and Cello World.

According to Ramesh, there has been a considerable increase in sell-down activities in listed stocks, a trend expected to persist. "Many companies that listed in the past three to five years have high institutional ownership, making sell-downs an effective exit strategy for private market investors," he said. These sell-downs enhance market liquidity and reduce impact costs.



During market fluctuations, investors have displayed a preference for investing in listed companies, boosting interest in equity sell-downs. "As markets stabilise, this will also benefit primary markets. Over the past two years, sell-down activity has largely been driven by private equity and promoters," he added.

Ramesh concluded that the increase in equity sell-downs isn't a recent development. "The trend has been consistent since 2022, mainly due to exits by private equity players in the tech IPOs of 2021 and 2022. What has changed is the sectors involved in these sell-downs. Unlike 2022, which saw mostly tech stocks, this year's sell-downs span a broader range of sectors," he said.





