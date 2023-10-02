M&M extends maternity leave policy to cover adoption, surrogacy

Vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has extended its maternity leave policy to cover those women employees who opt for surrogacy and adoption, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

Ruzbeh Irani, president of group human resources at Mahindra & Mahindra, was quoted as saying that the company has created initiatives spanning a five-year journey, which includes one year pre-maternity, one year of pregnancy, and then three years post-pregnancy when the child is not yet ready to attend playschool.

Among the first such initiatives in the manufacturing industry, the new maternity benefits policy offers all new mothers six months of flexible work options and 24 months of hybrid work options. This is with approval from the line manager, following the end of the 26-week mandated maternity leave.

Asha Kharga, chief brand officer and chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra's diversity council, stated that the company aims to attract more women to the industry and that the new maternity policy will support women through a total period of five years surrounding maternity.

The company seeks to attract and retain female talent in a highly male-dominated sector.

Also included in the policy is one-year pre-childbirth support, which comprises In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment (75 per cent reimbursement of cost), reimbursement for daily commutes to work, and outstation travel benefits of premium economy or business class travel during the last trimester of pregnancy.

Irani said that it is crucial for each employee, irrespective of gender, to bring their best self to work, adding that there is a business case for diversity.

Mahindra & Mahindra also provides the option of a sabbatical or unpaid leave for up to a period of one year for women employees who wish to take a sabbatical for child support. However, this is only applicable to persons who have completed 36 months of service in the organisation and does not permit moonlighting. The company is organising workshops to sensitise line managers who will be responsible for approving the extended flexibility benefits.

For women who return from maternity leave, Mahindra & Mahindra is initiating a policy of career assurance. Irani stated that maternity will not be held against anyone; women employees will receive their due promotions and will return to the same role they left, or an equivalent role, upon returning to work.