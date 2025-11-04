Adani Enterprises to raise ₹25,000 crore via rights issue for infra push

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, is planning to raise ₹25,000 crore through a partly paid-up rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and support the next phase of growth across airports, data centres, green energy, and roads — marking one of the largest equity fundraising plans in the country this year.

Why is Adani Enterprises launching this rights issue?

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said the issue is aimed at “strengthening its balance sheet further to support the next phase of incubation” as its core infrastructure businesses scale and contribute a growing share to earnings. The company will announce the rights issue entitlement and the issue date in due course, it said.

The move marks a renewed push by the Adani Group to tap capital markets following a lull after the Hindenburg report triggered a sell-off in Adani stocks and led to a temporary suspension of its earlier ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer in 2023. Group shares have since recovered after the promoters sold part of their stake to a clutch of overseas investors. The company’s shares closed 2 per cent down at ₹2,418 apiece on Tuesday. Reliance Industries raised ₹53,123 crore in April 2020, the largest rights issue by an Indian company. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed with rights issues of ₹25,000 crore each.

How is Adani Enterprises’ infrastructure portfolio performing? AEL said its emerging infrastructure portfolio — spanning airports, digital infrastructure, roads, and the green hydrogen ecosystem — now contributes 71 per cent to total EBITDA. Half-year EBITDA from these businesses rose to ₹5,470 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year. The company emphasised its execution capabilities, citing the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and completion of its seventh road project. “Each of these new milestones strengthens our diversified model and reaffirms our commitment to deliver infrastructure of national importance,” it said. Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the recent strategic milestones reflect the group’s long-term commitment to building national infrastructure and next-generation energy and digital platforms. “With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses,” he said.

What are the group’s investment plans? The Navi Mumbai airport launch, he added, “marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst”. The group plans to invest $100 billion in the next five years in various infrastructure projects across India. Adani also highlighted the group’s progress in digital infrastructure, citing its partnership with Google to build “India’s largest AI Data Centre campus in Visakhapatnam” as part of broader plans to “build globally competitive businesses that create enduring value for stakeholders and strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant India”. What do investors think about the group’s valuation?

Adani Enterprises is trading at attractive valuations, and there is no risk of a multiple downgrade, according to Brian Kersmanc, portfolio manager at GQG Partners, one of the early institutional investors in the group companies. “Adani Group’s businesses tend to have very long-term visibility,” Kersmanc said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Consolidated profit up 84% due to exceptional item The company’s net profit surged 84 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,199 crore in the September quarter from ₹1,742 crore a year earlier, driven by an exceptional gain of ₹3,583 crore. Revenue fell 6 per cent to ₹21,249 crore from ₹22,608 crore. “The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centres, and roads underscores the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio,” Adani said.