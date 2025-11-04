Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2

hero motocorp
The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.
Press Trust of India Milan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled a micro electric four-wheeler under a new 'Novus' range from its emerging mobility business unit VIDA.

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2.

The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.

"Novus symbolises renewal and reinvention...(it) reimagines how the world will move, shaping a future that's inspiring, intelligent and inclusive," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters here.

The NEX 3 is an "all-weather personal EV that offers the safety and comfort of four wheels in an elegant and versatile form, for both urban and rural journeys, Munjal said.

It is a tandem seating (front and back) two-seater electric vehicle with four wheels.

Hero MotoCorp said its new VIDA Novus portfolio embodies the company's future of mobility, which is "intelligent, sustainable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life".

The company also announced the European launch of the VIDA VX2 urban scooter.

Besides, it also showcased VIDA Concept Ubex, VIDA's first global electric motorcycle, and VIDA Project VxZ, developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles USA.

Hero MotoCorp also announced VIDA DIRT.E Series, a new line of off-road electric motorcycles of its electric brand VIDA.

It showcased DIRT.E K3, an electric motorcycle for children from ages 4 to 10 years, and DIRT.E MX7 Racing Concept, a high-performance, agile electric off-road motorcycle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations due to attachment

Yum Brands says it's reviewing options, may sell Pizza Hut chain

Premium

Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segment

Premium

IHCL expects weddings, MICE to drive 10% growth in December quarter

Festive season boosts Bajaj Finance consumer loan disbursals by 27%

Topics :Company NewsHero MotoCorpAuto

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story