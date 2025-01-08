Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra BE 6 top-end Pack Three variant launched at Rs 26.90 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6 will be available in three variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three, though prices for the mid-spec trim have not yet been announced

Mahindra BE 6
The Mahindra BE 6 is loaded to its gills with the latest tech and features | Photo: Website
Shubham Parashar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
In November last year, Mahindra introduced the BE 6 electric SUV, initially revealing only the ex-showroom prices for its entry-level variants, which were set at an introductory Rs 18.90 lakh. Now, the domestic automaker has revealed the ex-showroom price for the top-end BE 6 Pack Three trim, which is priced at Rs 26.90 lakh. This marks the final price for the BE 6, distinct from the introductory pricing announced last year. The BE 6 will be offered in three variants: Pack One, Pack Two, and Pack Three, although the prices for the mid-spec trim have not yet been announced.
 
Mahindra will start the bookings of BE 6 Pack Three from February 14, while bookings of the remaining trims will begin in March. Mahindra is also planning to begin the deliveries of the BE 6 range from March onwards. The company will offer the SUV in eight body colours: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, Desert Myst Satin and Everest White Satin.
 
Feature-rich Mahindra BE 6
 
The Mahindra BE 6 is loaded to its gills with the latest tech and features. It includes dual 12.3-inch floating screens running on Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA), a new two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, an aircraft-style drive mode selector and a wireless charging pad.
 
Premium features of BE 6
 
The top-of-the-line BE 6 gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof with integrated multi-colour lighting patterns and UV protection, auto park assist, electronic parking brake, a Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat with memory function, 5G connectivity with in-built WiFi, OTA updates, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras and seven airbags among others.
 
Power and range of BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is available with two battery pack options: 59 kWh for Pack One delivering an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) range of 556 km and 79 kWh for the higher variants with an ARAI range of 682 km. The 59 kWh battery gets a 228 bhp motor, and the 79 kWh battery powers a 277 bhp motor, torque output is rated at 380 Nm for both.
 
Performance and warranty of BE 6
 
The BE 6 Pack One will be rear-wheel drive (RWD), while Pack Two and Pack Three have all-wheel drive (AWD). The Mahindra BE 6 equipped with the bigger 79 kWh battery does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds.
 
The company is also providing a lifetime warranty on the bigger 79kWh battery pack to the first owner and claims that it can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger.
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

