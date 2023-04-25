Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March

New Delhi
Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 99.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 137.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 270.26 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 155.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

During the entire 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit declined to Rs 102.83 crore from Rs 161.71 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 659.56 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 408.24 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace, which is real estate arm of Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Also Read

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2

Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' sale bookings grow 32% to Rs 399 crore in Q2

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

Tata Starbucks revenue crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY23

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help

JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials

Topics :Mahindra Lifespace DevelopersQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story