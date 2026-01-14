Mahindra's XEV 9S, XUV 7XO clock nearly 94,000 bookings on launch day

Mahindra has recorded strong initial demand for its newly launched SUVs, the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, garnering a consolidated 93,689 bookings by 2 pm on Tuesday. The bookings translate into a cumulative value of over Rs 20,500 crore, calculated at ex-showroom prices, the company said.

Mahindra opened bookings for the two models earlier in the day, marking the latest additions to its SUV portfolio. The XEV 9S is offered as an electric SUV, while the XUV 7XO is available with petrol and diesel powertrain options, catering to different customer segments.

“With the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, Mahindra is strengthening its leadership in the authentic SUV segment by offering customers compelling choices across electric, diesel and petrol powertrains, aligned to distinct usage needs and evolving preferences,” the company said in a statement.