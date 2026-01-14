Home / Companies / News / Moglix launches AI-driven operating system for enterprise procurement

Moglix launches AI-driven operating system for enterprise procurement

Cognilix aims to embed AI across supply-chain operations as Moglix commits $5 million to research and develop industry-specific enterprise products on the platform

AI, Artificial Intelligence
premium
After years of experimentation, AI is becoming an operational necessity | (Photo: Reuetrs)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Moglix has unveiled Cognilix, an AI-driven operating system for B2B procurement aimed at streamlining how enterprises purchase goods, manage inventory, work with suppliers, and sell. The company said it will invest $5 million to expand AI research and develop industry-specific enterprise products on the Cognilix platform.
 
After years of experimentation, AI is becoming an operational necessity. Moglix said its real value lies not in isolated insights but in systems that grasp context and trade-offs across complex supply chains. This approach is shaped by the company’s experience scaling large B2B operations.
 
“Globally, AI is moving from insight to infrastructure. The real question for enterprises is no longer whether to use AI, but how deeply it can be embedded into the way work runs,” said Rahul Garg, founder and chief executive officer, Moglix. “From an Indian perspective, this shift matters even more. As manufacturing and supply chains scale in complexity, we need systems that are context-aware, accountable, and resilient. Cognilix reflects what we have learned by operating at scale; that intelligence creates value only when it understands real-world constraints and consequences. Our focus is to build enterprise-grade AI from India that stands up to global demands.”
 
Cognilix is built on Moglix’s operating footprint — more than $40 billion in transactions, 45,000 suppliers, 1.2 million SKUs, operations in over 80 countries, and 58 warehouses. Shaped by large-scale, real-world use, the platform consolidates procurement, supply chain, and B2B commerce into a single decision layer that works alongside existing ERP systems.
 
The system automates enterprise buying through AI-led workflows spanning digital catalogues, RFQs (requests for quotation), supplier onboarding, compliance, auctions, and demand forecasting. It also supports structured B2B selling via digital storefronts with integrated order management, payments, logistics, and real-time inventory visibility. This is underpinned by a unified data layer that improves transparency into spend, supplier performance, and operations.
 
Enterprises using Cognilix are reporting early gains. Procurement cycle times are shorter. Inventory accuracy has improved. Data is more standardised. Visibility across suppliers and orders is clearer and closer to real time.
 
The $5 million investment will fund deeper domain-specific AI models. It will support the expansion of industry-focused capabilities. The company will also strengthen enterprise-grade governance and collaboration across the platform. This reinforces Moglix’s long-term push to build practical, scalable AI for global enterprises.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-based State Street to buy 23% stake in Groww AMC for ₹580 crore

Groww Q3 results: PAT down 28% despite rise in revenues and client base

Tesla showcase at ACKO Drive in Bengaluru open to public from Jan 15-31

Kolte-Patil Developers signs ₹850-crore housing JD project in Pune

Ola Electric announces expansion of 4680 Bharat Cell platform

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMoglixB2C model

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story