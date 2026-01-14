Moglix launches AI-driven operating system for enterprise procurement

After years of experimentation, AI is becoming an operational necessity. Moglix said its real value lies not in isolated insights but in systems that grasp context and trade-offs across complex supply chains. This approach is shaped by the company’s experience scaling large B2B operations.

“Globally, AI is moving from insight to infrastructure. The real question for enterprises is no longer whether to use AI, but how deeply it can be embedded into the way work runs,” said Rahul Garg, founder and chief executive officer, Moglix. “From an Indian perspective, this shift matters even more. As manufacturing and supply chains scale in complexity, we need systems that are context-aware, accountable, and resilient. Cognilix reflects what we have learned by operating at scale; that intelligence creates value only when it understands real-world constraints and consequences. Our focus is to build enterprise-grade AI from India that stands up to global demands.”