Moglix launches AI-driven operating system for enterprise procurement

Cognilix is built on Moglix’s operating footprint — more than $40 billion in transactions, 45,000 suppliers, 1.2 million SKUs, operations in over 80 countries, and 58 warehouses. Shaped by large-scale, real-world use, the platform consolidates procurement, supply chain, and B2B commerce into a single decision layer that works alongside existing ERP systems.
The system automates enterprise buying through AI-led workflows spanning digital catalogues, RFQs (requests for quotation), supplier onboarding, compliance, auctions, and demand forecasting. It also supports structured B2B selling via digital storefronts with integrated order management, payments, logistics, and real-time inventory visibility. This is underpinned by a unified data layer that improves transparency into spend, supplier performance, and operations.