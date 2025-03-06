Kalyani Powertrain, Compal partner to make 'X86 platform' servers in India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kalyani Powertrain Ltd
Compal will provide Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL) technological support related to servers | Image-X/@Kalyanimotive
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Kalyani Powertrain, an arm of Bharat Forge, on Thursday said it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc for manufacturing of 'X86 platform' servers in India.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solutions in India.

Compal will provide Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL) technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales, the company said in a statement.

"This association will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness. We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on the Kalyani group for the proposed association," Bharat Forge Vice Chairman and Joint MD Amit Kalyani said.

Compal CEO Tony Bonadero said Kalyani Powertrain's extensive experience in the Indian market will create synergistic effects in the collaboration.

"We look forward to this being just the beginning, with more ICT related business opportunities in the future to create greater value together," Bonadero added.

X86 platform is a widely used computer architecture for central processing units (CPUs). It is a dominant architecture for personal computers and servers.

KPTL's electronics division had in February announced the launch of 'Made in India' servers from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

