EaseMyTrip slams MakeMyTrip over alleged Chinese ties; MMT refutes claim

EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti accuses MakeMyTrip of Chinese links posing security risks MakeMyTrip refutes the claims, calls itself a proud Indian company complying with laws

Pitti made these remarks by sharing screenshots of the investors page of MakeMyTrip, which shows the names and images of people allegedly affiliated with a Chinese-origin company, Trip.com, and also with MakeMyTrip.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
EaseMyTrip's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, on Friday once again criticised competitor MakeMyTrip for its alleged Chinese ties and called it a security concern when Indian Armed Forces personnel book tickets on the latter's platform.
 
Earlier, on 14 May, Pitti took to his X account and wrote, "Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying."
 

MakeMyTrip's response

 
Issuing a clarification in response to the allegations levelled by Pitti, MakeMyTrip, on Thursday, said that it is an Indian company, complying with all applicable laws and data privacy frameworks of the country, PTI reported.
 
Citing a MakeMyTrip spokesperson, the report added, "We don't comment on malicious or motivated accusations and remain focused on offering our best services to our customers as a responsible Indian corporate." Refuting the allegations further, the spokesperson added, "MakeMyTrip is a proud Indian company, founded by Indians, headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years."
 
Commenting on the issue of Chinese ownership, the spokesperson said, "We are a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq, with a diverse shareholder base spanning the globe."

Pitti levels allegations again

 
Following the response from MakeMyTrip, Pitti took to X again on Friday and wrote, "MakeMyTrip may dismiss this as a 'motivated accusation,' but when national security is at stake, silence is not an option." He further added that five out of ten board members of MakeMyTrip have direct links to China, and certain strategic board committees are either headed or being influenced by directors with clear Chinese affiliations. 
 
Pitti made these remarks by sharing screenshots of the investors page of MakeMyTrip, which shows the names and images of people allegedly affiliated with a Chinese-origin company, Trip.com, and also with MakeMyTrip.
 
According to Pitti, EaseMyTrip's competitor has a "deeply rooted structure of Chinese-backed influence, which continues to shape the company."
First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

