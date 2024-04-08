Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip expands global reach, now available in over 150 countries

MakeMyTrip expands global reach, now available in over 150 countries

India's online travel firm has expanded its reach to major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and others

MakeMyTrip
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Online travel service provider MakeMyTrip Ltd announced on Monday that it has achieved a significant milestone in its two-decade-long journey by becoming accessible worldwide.

Previously operational in India, the United States (US), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), MakeMyTrip has now expanded its reach to over 150 countries, including major travel markets such as the United Kingdom (UK), US, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and others, allowing travelers to benefit from its services globally.

The platform has also ensured compliance with various international regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), to accomplish this expansion.

“The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of MakeMyTrip.

“We are indebted to the trust and affection that we have received from Indian travelers for over two decades and continue to hold ourselves to higher standards and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on a regular basis. Our decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of this very goal – testing our processes against rigorous protocols across the world to enable our travelers to book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically,” he said.

Highlighting the focus on increased inbound tourism, Rajesh Magow added, “Our global accessibility will help us reach the vast Indian diaspora. Importantly, this expansion will enable us to cater to a broader audience, fostering increased inbound travel to India. Our extensive coverage, offering accommodations in more than 2,000 cities, will assist international tourists in discovering the hidden gems of India.”

MakeMyTrip Online travel companies

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

