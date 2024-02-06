Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip, PolicyBazaar warn RBI of fintech hit after Paytm crackdown

MakeMyTrip, PolicyBazaar warn RBI of fintech hit after Paytm crackdown

There are concerns about the broader impact on India's fin-tech sector which the government says raised $5.6 billion in 2022, as digital payments and the use of smartphones and the internet boomed

Paytm shares fell to a record low of 395 rupees early on Tuesday in Mumbai | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's MakeMyTrip and insurance seller PolicyBazaar have told the central bank its crackdown on digital payments firm Paytm will hurt investment in the fast-growing financial-technology sector, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week ordered Paytm's banking unit, which powers most of the features of its popular digital payments app, to cease the majority of its operations from March 1 for "persistent non-compliance", sparking a $2.3 billion rout in the company's stock.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There are concerns about the broader impact on India's fin-tech sector which the government says raised $5.6 billion in 2022, as digital payments and the use of smartphones and the internet boomed. Foreign investors such as SoftBank and Tiger Global have bet on the space in recent years.

In their letter to the RBI, online travel agency MakeMyTrip, PolicyBazaar and 10 other entities asked authorities to reconsider their decision on Paytm, saying it "could send a negative signal to the global business community" and have "a chilling effect across the fintech sector, discouraging innovation and investment in a critical growth engine of the Indian economy".

The RBI, which cited "supervisory concerns" and non-compliance with rules as reasons for its decision, did not respond to Reuters request for comment on the letter.

Paytm, backed by SoftBank, has said it is confident of continuing operations and sources say it is holding talks with the central bank.

MakeMyTrip and PolicyBazaar declined to comment while Paytm did not respond to requests for comment.

Paytm's app is one of the most downloaded in India and its flamboyant CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is seen as the de facto leader of the startup space, once among India's 100 richest people.

Now, he arguably faces his biggest crisis in trying to save Paytm, which has 100 million monthly users and competes with the likes of Walmart's PhonePe and Google.

Paytm shares fell to a record low of 395 rupees early on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

On Paytm crisis, startup founders write to PM, RBI to review curbs: Report

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Inox Wind ties up with German firm for new series of turbine generators

FIU, ED seek report from RBI on action taken to bar Paytm's banking unit

Volume outlook remains strong for Varun Beverages after stellar Q3 results

Maruti aims to open 100 Nexa service workshops in non-urban areas in FY25

Petronet signs a new long-term agreement to source LNG from Qatar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MakeMyTrip PolicybazaarPaytmRBI

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story