Manappuram Finance to raises Rs 6,000 crore capital through NCDs in FY25

Gold loan financier Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has received board approval to issue redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to the overall limit of Rs 6,000 crore by way of private placement or public issue in one or more tranches to meet business growth.

This is the fundraise plan for the financial year 2024-25.

Besides, the board has also approved the issuance of secured, non-cumulative, redeemable, listed, rated, non-convertible taxable debentures for an aggregate amount of Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.