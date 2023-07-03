Home / Companies / News / Manganese major MOIL sees record quarterly production in April-June 2023

Manganese major MOIL sees record quarterly production in April-June 2023

The month of June saw record production of 150,000 MT, the best-ever production of any June month since its inception

The Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL), a state-owned manganese ore mining company headquartered in Nagpur, has achieved its best-ever quarterly production of 436,000 MT in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 35 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY), the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
The month of June saw record production of 150,000 MT, the best-ever production of any June month since inception.

MOIL also registered sales of 396,000 MT in the first quarter of the current financial year, with a growth of 39 per cent percent over CPLY.
The company also carried out its best-ever quarterly exploratory core drilling of 20,086 metres in the first quarter of FY24, which is 3.8 times that of CPLY, the statement said.

This will provide the foundation for opening new manganese mines in the country.
During the first quarter of FY24, the mining company recorded the highest production of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD).

Ajit Kumar Saxena, chairman-cum-managing director, MOIL, said that MOIL will continue to work towards the stretch goals fixed for the year.

