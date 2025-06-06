Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

Boson Cell, which claims to be the first indigenous lithium cell manufacturing company, has officially launched two new variants—high-performance, cost-effective energy cells: 18350 B-30A and 21700 B-50A.

This supports the Prime Minister’s clarion call towards making India an Atmanirbhar destination for multiple industries, ensuring that the country’s journey towards energy self-reliance and sustainable use of renewable energy is no longer a distant reality. Boson Cell is now at the forefront of the country's rapidly evolving lithium ecosystem, which is set to redefine the way India is perceived by the global audience.

With India’s lithium-ion battery market projected to skyrocket to $9.56 billion by 2030, Boson Cell is expected to become a critical enabler in key industries—especially clean mobility, consumer electronics, renewable energy, and the rapidly expanding drone market. Supported by forward-looking government initiatives such as FAME II, the PLI Scheme, and the Drone Shakti programme, the demand for reliable, affordable, and locally sourced battery technology is at an all-time high.

“Boson is not just another cell manufacturer—it’s a symbol of India’s technological prowess in powering sustainable solutions to address the requirements of the burgeoning futuristic industry that are banking on renewable energy,” said Guru Punghavan, Chief Executive Officer, Boson Cell. “We’re not only replacing imports but building smarter, cleaner, and more scalable energy solutions that can power the future of every Indian household, enterprise, and innovation. The cells, manufactured in three variants—Economy, Advanced, and Extreme—can aid the multi-dimensional requirements of battery manufacturers as well as individuals with smaller-scale needs. Quality is at the heart of Boson’s promise, with each lithium cell undergoing rigorous multi-stage testing to guarantee safety and superior performance. These cells are designed for wide compatibility, powering a diverse range of applications including electric vehicles, drones, solar energy systems, power tools, and more.”

Boson Cell’s expansion is timed to capitalise on India’s drone sector boom, fuelled by applications in agriculture, defence, logistics, and infrastructure. The Indian drone market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2030, creating a surge in demand for lightweight, high-density, and durable lithium storage solutions. With increasing government support for local drone manufacturing and operational adoption across sectors, Boson’s high-performance cells are uniquely positioned to become the backbone of this unmanned aerial revolution. Manufactured through a sustainable, eco-conscious process, each cell embodies the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, safety, and scalability—ensuring products that are both reliable and responsible. Boson offers cells at a lower cost compared to imported alternatives. Alongside affordability, the company provides faster turnaround times, shorter lead times, and lower minimum order quantities (MOQs) for distributors, enhancing operational flexibility and supply chain efficiency.