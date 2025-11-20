Home / Companies / News / Mankind Pharma inks licencing pact with Actimed for cachexia treatment

Mankind Pharma has entered a licensing agreement with Actimed Therapeutics to develop and commercialise cachexia treatment products across India and neighbouring South Asian markets

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines
According to studies, a significant number of cancer patients suffer from the condition, with cachexia expected to be responsible for up to 20 per cent of all cancer deaths. (Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Mankind Pharma on Thursday entered a licencing agreement with UK-based Actimed Therapeutics to develop and commercialise Actimed’s products for use in the treatment and prevention of cachexia in India and South Asian territories.
 
Under the agreement, Mankind gains exclusive territorial product rights in the Indian subcontinent, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Mankind Pharma is also a shareholder in Actimed.
 
The licence covers Actimed’s patents, know-how and any future related patents, enabling Mankind to develop, manufacture and commercialise the products in the territory under its own trademarks.
 
However, the agreement will be limited to the field of use in the treatment and prevention of cachexia, with Mankind responsible for all associated development, manufacturing and sales and marketing costs.
 
What makes cachexia a major medical challenge?
 
Cachexia is a complex metabolic condition characterised by involuntary weight loss, particularly of muscle and fat mass, due to an underlying chronic illness such as cancer, heart failure or COPD.
 
According to studies, a significant number of cancer patients suffer from the condition, with cachexia expected to be responsible for up to 20 per cent of all cancer deaths.
 
“Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia,” the companies said in a joint statement.
 
Which Actimed products are covered under the licensing agreement?
 
Actimed’s licensed products include programmes for S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), which Actimed plans to take into the Phase 2b/3 clinical development stage for cancer cachexia.
 
“Subject to successful completion and regulatory approvals, the product will be commercialised by Mankind in the above-mentioned territories (Indian subcontinent),” the statement added.
 
How does Mankind view the collaboration with Actimed?
 
Commenting on the agreement, Atish Majumdar, senior president (sales and marketing) at Mankind Pharma and non-executive director at Actimed, said that this collaboration reflects their shared commitment to advancing innovative therapies and improving the lives of patients affected by cachexia across the Indian subcontinent.

Mankind Pharma

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

