Mankind Pharma inks licencing pact with Actimed for cachexia treatment

Mankind Pharma on Thursday entered a licencing agreement with UK-based Actimed Therapeutics to develop and commercialise Actimed’s products for use in the treatment and prevention of cachexia in India and South Asian territories.

Mankind Pharma is also a shareholder in Actimed. Under the agreement, Mankind gains exclusive territorial product rights in the Indian subcontinent, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.is also a shareholder in Actimed.

The licence covers Actimed’s patents, know-how and any future related patents, enabling Mankind to develop, manufacture and commercialise the products in the territory under its own trademarks.

However, the agreement will be limited to the field of use in the treatment and prevention of cachexia, with Mankind responsible for all associated development, manufacturing and sales and marketing costs.

What makes cachexia a major medical challenge? Cachexia is a complex metabolic condition characterised by involuntary weight loss, particularly of muscle and fat mass, due to an underlying chronic illness such as cancer, heart failure or COPD. According to studies, a significant number of cancer patients suffer from the condition, with cachexia expected to be responsible for up to 20 per cent of all cancer deaths. “Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia,” the companies said in a joint statement. Which Actimed products are covered under the licensing agreement?