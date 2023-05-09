Mankind Pharma Ltd surges 23% in Mumbai debut after a $529 mn IPO

Mankind Pharma Ltd. rallied 32% on its first day of trading in Mumbai after raising 43.3 billion rupees ($529 million) in one of India’s largest initial public offerings of the year.

The strong debut comes after anchor investors like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Government of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority together subscribed to nearly 13 billion rupees worth of shares in the offering. The company didn’t sell any new stock.

The drug and contraceptive maker’s stock jumped to as high as 1,430 rupees on Tuesday before closing at 1422.30 rupees. Its shareholders had sold 40 million shares at 1,080 rupees apiece at the IPO, the top of a marketed range that started from 1,026 rupees. Macquarie Research initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.