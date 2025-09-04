Home / Companies / News / Maple Highways in talks to raise about $200 million from Societe Generale

Maple Highways in talks to raise about $200 million from Societe Generale

French bank Societe Generale SA and the borrower are working on documentation for the loan deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private

dollars
Maple Highways is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund, according to it website.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das
  Maple Highways Pte Ltd, an Indian road contractor backed by Canada’s second largest pension fund, is in advanced talks to raise about $200 million through a bilateral offshore loan, according to people familiar with the matter. 
French bank Societe Generale SA and the borrower are working on documentation for the loan deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Proceeds will be infused into an infrastructure investment trust which will be used to acquire road assets, they said. 
Maple is in the process of acquiring five road assets of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, for which the deadline has been extended to September 30 from June 30, the people said. The loan could have a three-year tenor, though details are still be finalized, they added.  
Societe Generale has been ramping up operations in India. More than a year ago it committed up to $1 billion in financing and advisory services to ReNew Energy Global Plc. Acquisition financing, where domestic banks face restrictions, represents an opportunity for international lenders looking to grow in India, particularly via private credit funds, according to a report from consultancy firm Ernst & Young.  
Maple Highways is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund, according to it website. Maple and CDPQ did not reply to Bloomberg’s emails seeking comments. SocGen declined to comment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Qcom platform FirstClub Technology raises $23 mn in series A funding

Reliance's refining margins projected to stay strong compared to PSU peers

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Topics :HighwaysConstruction

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story