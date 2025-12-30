MapmyIndia adds metro, rail and bus routing to Mappls app for commuters

MapmyIndia’s Mappls, India’s leading digital mapping and navigation company, has added multimodal public transport routing to its flagship Mappls app, allowing users to access metro, rail and bus routes in one place.

What does the new public transport routing feature add to the Mappls app?

The update positions Mappls as a unified mobility platform that integrates private and public transport on a fully indigenous app. Used by more than 40 million people, the app now shows public transport routes, stations, stops and interchange options to help commuters plan more efficient trips. The feature is live in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, on iOS and the web, with an Android launch expected soon.

“The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen,” said Rakesh Verma, co-founder, chairman and managing director, MapmyIndia Mappls. “As a fully indigenous platform built in India for India, Mappls remains committed to supporting sustainable urban mobility by seamlessly integrating public transport into everyday navigation.” How does multimodal routing complement Mappls’ existing navigation features? The new public transport feature complements Mappls’ existing capabilities such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By making public transport information easily accessible, Mappls aims to encourage greater adoption of mass transit and contribute to reduced congestion, lower emissions, and cleaner cities.