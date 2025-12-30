MapmyIndia adds metro, rail and bus routing to Mappls app for commuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
MapmyIndia’s Mappls, India’s leading digital mapping and navigation company, has added multimodal public transport routing to its flagship Mappls app, allowing users to access metro, rail and bus routes in one place.
What does the new public transport routing feature add to the Mappls app?
The update positions Mappls as a unified mobility platform that integrates private and public transport on a fully indigenous app. Used by more than 40 million people, the app now shows public transport routes, stations, stops and interchange options to help commuters plan more efficient trips. The feature is live in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, on iOS and the web, with an Android launch expected soon.
“The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen,” said Rakesh Verma, co-founder, chairman and managing director, MapmyIndia Mappls. “As a fully indigenous platform built in India for India, Mappls remains committed to supporting sustainable urban mobility by seamlessly integrating public transport into everyday navigation.”
How does multimodal routing complement Mappls’ existing navigation features?
The new public transport feature complements Mappls’ existing capabilities such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By making public transport information easily accessible, Mappls aims to encourage greater adoption of mass transit and contribute to reduced congestion, lower emissions, and cleaner cities.
What does MapmyIndia Mappls say about alignment with government guidelines?
MapmyIndia Mappls said it has taken care to be in sync with the government’s view on key issues such as the delineation of the international border and not identifying sensitive establishments of national importance. The firm said this has been recognised by the highest echelons of the establishment. During the past few years, MapmyIndia Mappls’ government business has grown exponentially and currently contributes 20 per cent to the company’s gross revenue.
What’s next for public transport coverage on the Mappls app?
The firm said it encourages citizens to plan their daily journeys using public transport options on Mappls, helping reduce pollution while making city travel smarter and more efficient. The firm said it will continue to work with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand public transport coverage and enrich data across cities.