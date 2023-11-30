Margin gains, prudent capital allocation key for more gains in Aster DM

Healthy valuations for its Gulf business led to a rally in the stock of healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare. The company recently announced the sale of its stake in its Gulf operations for $1.3 billion, which was higher than what the street was working with. The stock has gained about 14 per cent over the last couple of trading sessions. Going ahead, its ability to scale up India operations and improvement in margins are key to further gains for the stock.

The Gulf business, which comprises a chain of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, accounted for three-fourths of the consolidated revenues of Aster DM Healthcare. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The company had been keen to sell the stake in the GCC business for some time now given a hypercompetitive environment, lower growth (a third of the India business), and lower margins. For FY23, while the consolidated business posted a 16 per cent sales growth, the India business grew by 25 per cent.

The company highlighted that the deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of FY24, will unlock value for shareholders, improve capital allocation, and tap into the higher growth potential of the India business. The GCC business has been acquired by Fajr Capital which will own 65 per cent while the rest will be held by the promoters of Aster DM.



Given that the promoters will continue to hold a stake in the Gulf business post the transaction and are thus a related party, the higher valuation (street was expecting $1.1 billion) for the stake came as a surprise.

While the deal value was above estimate, the GCC business, however, trades at a discount to peers in the region. At an enterprise value of $1.3 billion, the deal is valued at 9.9 times the company’s FY25 operating profit. Say analysts led by Alankar Garude of Kotak Institutional Equities, “We note that Aster DM’s GCC peers are trading at 16-26 times their FY25 enterprise value to operating profit. This is at a premium to the deal valuation with the gap being explained by Aster DM’s much lower margin profile.”



The focus going ahead will be the India operations. The operating profit of the company’s India operations has increased sharply, registering a growth of 30 per cent annually over FY20-23. Prabhudas Lilladher Research estimates a 23 per cent annual growth over the next three years aided by a scale-up in margins, healthy average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB), and capacity (bed) additions. The brokerage has also increased its operating profit estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 1-3 per cent.

The street will keep an eye on the capital allocation strategy as this will be key to fund its expansion. While its current bed count is 4,855 beds, the company seeks to add 1,479 beds by FY27, which will take its overall bed count to 6,334 beds. The incremental additions will be a combination of leased, owned, and operation and management (O&M) agreements. The company seeks to fund the Rs 850 crore investments for expansion through internal accruals.