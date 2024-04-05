Home / Companies / News / Marico expects revenue growth in Q4 after three quarters of fall, shares up

Marico expects revenue growth in Q4 after three quarters of fall, shares up

Consumer goods makers have grappled with subdued sales in rural areas in recent quarters as people cut back spending on both essentials and discretionary items amid price pressures

The update sent shares up 3 per cent, with Marico becoming the top percentage gainer on the Nifty FMCG index | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian consumer goods manufacturer Marico expects revenue growth in the March quarter after logging three straight quarters of fall, as demand for fast-moving consumer goods stayed consistent compared to the previous quarters, it said on Friday.

The company said it eyed revenue growth as a percentage in the low-single digits and added that it expected consolidated revenue growth to trend upwards in the upcoming quarters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consumer goods makers have grappled with subdued sales in rural areas in recent quarters as people cut back spending on both essentials and discretionary items amid price pressures.

The update sent shares up 3 per cent, with Marico becoming the top percentage gainer on the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico also forecast a low double-digit percentage growth in operating profit and strong expansion in gross margins on a year-on-year basis for the March quarter.

It said its Saffola brand of oils delivered mid-single-digit percentage volume growth, owing to softening trade-led headwinds coupled with stable input and consumer pricing, while its international business clocked double-digit percentage growth on a constant currency basis, led by its Bangladesh operations.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Marico reported a better-than-expected profit as declining raw material costs outweighed the drop in revenue.

Rival Dabur India said on Thursday it expected mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue in the March quarter, adding that demand trends remained sluggish in the period.

 

 

Also Read

Marico expects revenue growth to come back in H2, says MD & CEO Gupta

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Sluggish rural demand, weak volumes dent Marico's stock in second quarter

Nike trims sales forecast; to cut $2 billion in costs over next three years

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Air India pilots join Vistara crew in voicing concerns over fatigue, pay

Google parent Alphabet weighs offer for $35 bn valued firm HubSpot

Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom's IPO subscribed 1.12x on day 2 of offer

IndusInd Bank records 18% growth in advances at Rs 3.42 trillion in Q4

Higher cash flows and moderate valuations to support Coal India stock

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaricoConsumer goodsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story