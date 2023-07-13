Home / Companies / News / Kolte-Patil Developers Q1 sales bookings increase 58% to Rs 701 crore

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 58 per cent increase in its sales bookings at Rs 701 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers informed that its sales volumes increased 52 per cent and the average sales realisation improved by 4 per cent during the April-June period of this fiscal year as compared with the same quarter of the 2022-23 financial year.

Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 58 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 26 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

