Pact inked to connect ONGC's natural gas fields with North East Gas Grid

IGGL is laying a 1,656 km long natural gas pipeline connecting the capital cities and the demand centres of all the eight north eastern states

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Indradhanush Gas Limited (IGGL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have signed three hook-up agreements to connect the latter's natural gas fields with the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) for transportation of natural gas.

The natural gas will be transported from Jorhat, Silchar and Tripura Assets of ONGC to the consumers, an official release said on Thursday.

IGGL is laying a 1,656 km long natural gas pipeline connecting the capital cities and the demand centres of all the eight north eastern states.

These hook up agreements will facilitate connection of the natural gas fields of ONGC with the IGGL's pipeline for evacuation of natural gas, IGGL Director Sanjay Kumar said.

"The hook-up agreements signed with IGGL is a strategic move to enhance the connectivity of ONGC fields with the North East Gas Grid which will benefit both the companies', he said.

It will make domestic gas available to the customers and will contribute to the country's economy as a whole, he said.

By leveraging the NEGG infrastructure, the hydrocarbon potential of the northeastern region can be fully utilised for development of a gas-based economy in line with the Centre's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, Kumar said.

IGGL is also in touch with other natural gas producing companies to hook up their gas fields with NEGG.

The hook-up agreements will facilitate withdrawal of 1,85,000 SCMD of Natural Gas from Jorhat Asset, 82,500 SCMD from Silchar asset and 7,00,000 SCMD from the Tripura asset of ONGC through NEGG.

The NEGG project being implemented by IGGL has achieved 75.52 per cent physical progress as on date, the release added.

Topics :ONGCnatural gasNorth East

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

